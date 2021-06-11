Venus Market Capitalization Tops $239.05 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Venus has a market capitalization of $239.05 million and $59.58 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.56 or 0.00063121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,267.41 or 0.99852109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,147,082 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

