Venus Reward Token (VRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.29 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $94.85 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00022630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00822488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00087609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

