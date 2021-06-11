Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.12 million, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,523.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 158.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at about $989,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

