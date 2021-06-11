Verasity Price Tops $0.0165 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $64.01 million and $48.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00826940 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000592 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001465 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,878,428,823 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

