VeriDocGlobal 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $173,646.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $173,646.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00127810 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.73 or 0.00751458 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,503,378,750 coins. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

