Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Veritex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Veritex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,633.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

