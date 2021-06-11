Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post sales of $32.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.52 billion and the highest is $32.88 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $30.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.59 billion to $135.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.38 billion to $137.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.26. 657,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,893,895. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after purchasing an additional 131,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

