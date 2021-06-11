Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.54 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $38.54 million and $323,534.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,847.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.48 or 0.06712785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.54 or 0.00465555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.39 or 0.01632116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00158039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.41 or 0.00698597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00453696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00365202 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,404,772 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

