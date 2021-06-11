Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $277.00 to $244.00. The stock had previously closed at $216.77, but opened at $189.30. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $196.57, with a volume of 174,012 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.32.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

