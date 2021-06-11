Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Robert Forrester Buys 3,913 Shares

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) insider Robert Forrester bought 3,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £1,799.98 ($2,351.69).

Shares of VTU stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.39. Vertu Motors plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.62 ($0.67). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vertu Motors from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

