VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

VGPBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Cheuvreux lowered shares of VGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of VGP in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get VGP alerts:

OTCMKTS:VGPBF opened at $201.20 on Friday. VGP has a twelve month low of $165.70 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.82.

Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.