VIBE (VIBE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,262.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $1,262.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.01 or 0.00841604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.48 or 0.08373730 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.