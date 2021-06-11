Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vicor worth $267,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICR opened at $91.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

