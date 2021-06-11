Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $35.66 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,113. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

