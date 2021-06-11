Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.29. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

