Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,926 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $35,205,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.88. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

