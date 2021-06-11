Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.