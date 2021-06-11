Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,790 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,597,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $100.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.76.

