Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 74,715 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 205,419 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,200. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.