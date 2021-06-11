VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

CIZ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 3,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.95.

