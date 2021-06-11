VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.232 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

CID stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11.

