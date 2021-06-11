VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ CFA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.02. 16,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.26. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

