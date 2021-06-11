VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:CDL opened at $58.35 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13.

