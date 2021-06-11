VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of CSB stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $66.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.84.

