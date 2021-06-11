ViewRay Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 971% compared to the average volume of 676 call options.

VRAY stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $931.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.86.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

