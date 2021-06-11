Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Matthew W. Foehr Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 133,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 94.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

