Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Matthew W. Foehr Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 133,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 94.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.