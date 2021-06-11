Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Shares of VIPS stock remained flat at $$22.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,020,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,891,141. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

