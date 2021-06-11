Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-4.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

NYSE VIPS remained flat at $$22.18 during trading on Friday. 4,020,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,891,141. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

