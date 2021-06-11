Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.52. The stock had a trading volume of 48,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $456.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

