Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. XXEC Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

