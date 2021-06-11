Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Sells $647,928.80 in Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert R. Vallance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visteon alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00.

VC opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.09. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 332,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.