Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VLPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of VLPNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

