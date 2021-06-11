Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 274 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VOLV.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of SEK 228.30.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

