Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 175 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $176.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

