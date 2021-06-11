Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $604,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 72,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

