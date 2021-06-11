Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $726,000 in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,606 in the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

