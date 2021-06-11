Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 197 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

ODFL opened at $248.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.54. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.