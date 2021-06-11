Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 11,319.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $989,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.79.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

