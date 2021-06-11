Voyager Token Price Tops $2.23 (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00006008 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $496.49 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00765712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.