W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

