Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 533,497 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $74,433,501.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,884,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55.

On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06.

On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90.

On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43.

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25.

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10.

On Wednesday, March 17th, S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,390,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,532. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

