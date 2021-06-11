Waves Enterprise Market Capitalization Tops $16.65 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $16.65 million and $386,889.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00186731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00198833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.26 or 0.01305664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,683.21 or 0.99936509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

