Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 13,147 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,209. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.22.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

