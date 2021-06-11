Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.05.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

