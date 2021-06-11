Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 371,902 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,902 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $75,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $26.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.