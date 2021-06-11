Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 19,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,057. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $1,153,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,902,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,020,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,502. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

