Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 213,072 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 213,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.83. 20,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

