Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,426,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,508 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $989,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $423.68. The stock had a trading volume of 133,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

