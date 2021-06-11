Wealthsimple US Ltd. Buys 123 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 0.1% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,951. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

