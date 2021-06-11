Wealthsimple US Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 17.4% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $29,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. 2,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,583. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $65.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.63.

